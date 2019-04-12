Growth in online grocery sales slow amid shopper frustration – survey

Growth in online grocery shopping is slowing amid consumer frustration about order problems and delivery charges, figures suggest.

The number of Britons who shopped online for groceries dropped from 49% to 45% between 2016 and 2018, with 63% saying they had experienced an issue with an order in the past year, a survey for analysts Mintel found.

Last year online groceries in the UK hit £12.3 billion, up 9% from 2017, and made up 7% of total grocery retail sales.

Over the next five years, online grocery is forecast to account for 10% of all grocery shopping, with sales growing by 60% to reach £19.8 million in 2023, Mintel said.

But while younger Britons are still enthusiastic about the convenience of having groceries delivered, middle-aged and older shoppers are increasingly reluctant to do their supermarket shop online, the poll indicates.

While just over a third (35%) of those aged 45 and over report buying some groceries online, the number who have “never bought groceries online and have no interest in doing so” has grown from 34% in 2015 to 42% in 2018.