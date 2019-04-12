Jealous ex who murdered graduate Poppy Devey Waterhouse jailed for at least 15 years

Poppy Devey Waterhouse was murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Credit: West Yorkshire Police/PA

A man who used a kitchen knife to murder his ex-girlfriend at the flat they shared has been jailed for at least 15 years. Joe Atkinson, 25, was “fuelled by jealousy” when he inflicted a “long and brutal death” on 24-year-old Poppy Devey Waterhouse who, like him, had a masters degree in maths. Leeds Crown Court heard he had failed to come to terms with Miss Devey Waterhouse breaking off their three-year relationship in October, having become a couple while they were studying in Nottingham. Prosecutors said she had been due to move out of the flat in Richmond Hill, Leeds, days after Atkinson came in during the early hours of December 14 and used the blade to inflict more than 100 injuries on her.

Joe Atkinson has been told he must spent at least 15 years behind bars. Credit: West Yorkshire Police/PA

The court heard the attack started in the bedroom of the victim, a data analyst at William Hill, before moving into the hallway, where she is believed to have frantically attempted to escape through the front door. Atkinson is said to have later rearranged the scene, placing a different knife next to her body, before calling his father, telling him: “We had had an argument and things would have been all right if she hadn’t attacked me.” He maintained that story for months, initially pleading not guilty to murder before changing his plea on April 5. On Friday, friends and family of the victim and her killer listened as he was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 15 years and 310 days.

Poppy was killed in the flat she shared with Atkinson. Credit: Google Maps

Taking into account time he has already spent in custody, Atkinson will have served a minimum of 16 years and two months before he can be considered for release. The Honourable Mr Justice Lavender told Atkinson: “Poppy Devey Waterhouse was a young woman with so much going for her. “She had earned a first class honours degree and was excelling in her chosen career. She had so many opportunities in her life, but you brought an end to that. “You put an end to it, and brought misery to the lives of her loved ones.” The court heard, a month before the “savage and brutal” attack, Atkinson had punched Miss Devey Waterhouse’s new boyfriend. On the morning of the killing, ambulance staff found the “much loved” victim, originally from Frome in Somerset, in a pool of her own blood, prosecutors said.