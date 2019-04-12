Over a third of LK Bennett stores to shut as part of rescue sale

Over a third of fashion chain LK Bennett’s UK stores will close after the brand was sold to a new owner.

About 110 jobs will go following the sale to Rebecca Feng, who runs the brand’s Chinese franchises.

She has agreed to buy the business through a new company called Byland UK.

Ms Feng said: “Under our plan, the business will continue to operate out of the UK, looking to maintain the long-standing and undoubted heritage of the brand. This will be achieved through a combination of working with quality British design, and the business’s existing supply chain.”

Known for its signature kitten heels and smart day-wear, the brand has attracted celebrity fans including the Duchess of Cambridge over its near 30-year history.