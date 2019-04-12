Primark threatened with legal action over 'counterfeit' version of Veja trainers loved by royalty

Primark has been threatened with legal action after producing a copycat version of Veja trainers which have recently been made fashionable by the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan sported a pair of the Veja V-10 during her official royal tour of Australia last year.

The unisex shoes were recently named among the 'world's hottest' styles.

For customers not willing to shell out £115 for a pair, Primark has produced a much cheaper version costing £7.

The decision has disgusted Sebastien Kopp, founder of Veja, who branded the shoes "counterfeit" and warned the high street chain he would see them in court.