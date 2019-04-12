Robbie Williams and Ayda Field 'gutted' to be leaving X Factor as couple quit judging panel

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have quit The X Factor, saying they will not return to the show next year.

The married couple said they have some "very big announcements" coming up and it was too difficult to squeeze it all in.

In an Instagram post to Robbie's 1.8million followers, they couple said: "Sadly... it's impossible to do everything ... and we're gutted to tell you we won't be able to return to The X Factor this year.

"We will, however, be working on projects with Simon (Cowell) going forward - and as huge fans of the show, we will still be tuning into The X Factor, voting and winding Simon up...x"