- ITV Report
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker revealed as name of final film in sequel trilogy
The title of the final film in the third Star Wars sequel trilogy has been announced, along with a first look at it.
Presented by JJ Abrams the teaser-trailer for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' at a special event in Chicago
It was later released on Twitter, with the caption: "Every generation has a legend." The views trailer had racked up over six million views within hours of dropping.
The film features Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, as Princess Leia.
Her scenes were created using discarded footage and outtake shots for the first two films in the trilogy, The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017).
Episode nine is reported to be the final film of the franchise which began in 1977 with what is now the fourth installment of the epic space saga - Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.
The announcement was made at a Star Wars celebration event being held in Chicago.
The JJ Abrams-directed film will be released December 20.