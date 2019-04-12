Stars of Game of Thrones walk the red carpet in Belfast ahead of premiere of final series

Kit Harington attending the Game of Thrones Premiere, held at Waterfront Hall, Belfast. Credit: PA

Stars of Game of Thrones are in Belfast for the premiere of the eighth and final series of the epic fantasy saga ahead of the shows return on Monday. Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are among the cast who have returned to Northern Ireland, where most of the drama was filmed, to walk the red carpet.

Kerry Ingram at the premiere. Credit: AP

Game Of Thrones executive producer Bernadette Caulfield and producer Chris Newman are also in the city for a screening of the first episode from the eighth and final season of the show, while media from around the world have flown into the region for the chance to see the stars give their final verdict on the 10-year journey. The first of the six final episodes of the will be aired simultaneously the UK and the US, although if you want to watch it at the same time as those across the pond, you will have to tune in 2am (it will be repeated at 9pm on Sky Atlantic on Monday).

Hannah Murray. Credit: PA

Harington, who plays one of the central characters Jon Snow, said: "I am having sleepless nights about the whole thing, I really am. "The last two nights I have slept really badly because I am just a worrier. "I am a real worrier and there is a lot of pressure on this. "I really hope we have done something that most of the people that follow this show - you cannot please everyone - that people will love. "So I am nervous, but I am excited for people to see it." Game Of Thrones has put Northern Ireland’s scenery on small screens in over 200 countries across the world and has proved a boon for the local tourist industry with scores of bus tours shuttling visitors around many of the filming locations on a daily basis. The HBO show is estimated to be worth £30 million to the economy in the region, while Tourism NI estimates it brought 120,000 visitors to Northern Ireland in 2016.

Jerome Flynn attending the Game of Thrones premiere Credit: Liam McBurney/PA