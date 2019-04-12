Hundreds of babies born out of IS left abandoned and malnourished in Syrian hospitals

After the horror and violence of the rule imposed by the so-called Islamic State, comes the heartbreak of their legacy.

The babies were born into the caliphate, many to foreign fighters, and are now left battling for their lives in an overcrowded hospital in a Syrian refugee camp.

Frightened and malnourished - their health is just another casualty of their parents ideology - and doctors are pleading for international help.

At least 250 children have died already and it is likely that figure will increase as their bodies show severe dehydration and poor health.