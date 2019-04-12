UK citizens who go to foreign terror hotspots could face 10 years in jail

British citizens who go to live in foreign terror hotspots could face up to 10 years in prison under new laws that come into force on Friday.

The Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019 creates a criminal offence of entering or remaining in a “designated area” overseas.

Ministers unveiled the measure last year as part of efforts to boost authorities’ ability to tackle the threat from so-called “foreign fighters”.

The act allows Home Secretary Sajid Javid to designate an area, subject to parliamentary approval.

In order to use the power, he would need to be satisfied that it is necessary to restrict UK nationals and residents from travelling to or remaining in the area in order to protect the public from a risk of terrorism.

An individual found to have entered or remained in a designated area could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.