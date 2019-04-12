Upskirting: A quick guide to the new law

Upskirting becomes a specific criminal offence in England and Wales on Friday following a high-profile campaign. Here are some of the key questions surrounding the issue: What is upskirting? The definition is applied to the invasive practice of taking an image or video up somebody’s clothing in order to see their genitals or underwear.

While the vast majority of known cases involve men targeting women, the roles can be reversed. Data obtained by the Press Association shows children as young as seven have reported being victims of the cruel craze. Up until Friday, there was no specific upskirting offence in England and Wales. But haven’t people been convicted of upskirting? While Scotland has had its own law on upskirting for almost a decade, the law elsewhere in Britain had not adapted to advances in technology. Previously, anyone in England and Wales who fell victim to the cruel craze could explore possible convictions for the likes of voyeurism, public disorder or indecency. But campaigners said this was inadequate because criteria for a conviction down these channels – such as the incident being witnessed by other people – is not always available. Why could campaigner Gina Martin not prosecute in 2017 when she was upskirted at a festival? Before it was made a criminal offence, the men who upskirted Ms Martin could have potentially been prosecuted for outraging public decency.

Police can now arrest people for upskirting Credit: Joe Giddens/PA