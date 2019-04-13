- ITV Report
13-year-old boy dies after being found unconscious in south Wales park
A 13-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious in a park in south Wales, Gwent Police said.
The force said the boy was found at around 7.20pm on Friday in Ystrad Mynach Park, Caerphilly Road, Ystrad Mynach.
He was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he was pronounced dead.
Gwent Police said an investigation is under way and that it is treating the boy's death as unexplained.
Detective Chief Inspector Sam Payne, who is leading on the investigation said: "At this time enquiries are ongoing and the investigation into this young boy's death are still in the early stages.
"Specialists are working to determine the exact cause of death and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."
