Billy Vunipola on bench for Saracens after support for Folau's anti-LGBT Instagram post

Billy Vunipola is on the bench for Saracens after he refused to unlike an Instagram post published by Israel Folau which made homophobic remarks.

England international Vunipola, the son of a Methodist Minister, said people should follow God's teachings more closely.

Saracens are due to kick off against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate stadium at 5.30pm on Saturday.

It comes after Vunipola was been dropped by Channel 4 from their Heineken European Cup coverage on Friday.

The 26-year-old was one of a number of stars promoting coverage of the competition.

A Channel Four spokesman said: "These views are incompatible with our values as an inclusive broadcaster and in light of this Billy Vunipola won't be used as a contributor in Channel 4's rugby coverage."

On Wednesday, Australia's Folau said "hell awaits" homosexuals in comments which have resulted in Rugby Australia stating they intend to terminate his contract, effectively ruling him out of this autumn's World Cup.

In an apparent show of support to his fellow Christian, Vunipola states that "Man was made for woman to pro create that was the goal no?"

However, England's first choice number eight adds that "I don't HATE anyone".