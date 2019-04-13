Boy, 10, dies after dog attack at Tencreek Holiday Park in Cornwall

A 10-year-old boy has died after being attacked by a dog at a caravan park in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were called to a caravan at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe just before 5am on Saturday, following reports of a 10-year-old boy in an unresponsive state after being attacked by a dog.

Emergency services attended but the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The boy’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by police officers.

Following this incident, searches were undertaken to locate the dog, believed to be a bulldog-type breed, and its owner.

Police arrested a 28-year-old woman in Saltash just after 8am this morning in connection to this matter.

The dog was also located which has since been transferred to kennels.

Enquiries continue into this incident.

More to follow.