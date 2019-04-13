Julian Assange 'must answer' rape and sexual assault allegations in Sweden, Corbyn says

Julian Assange should be extradited to Sweden if rape and sexual abuse allegations are re-opened, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The Labour leader's remarks came after 70 MPs signed a letter to Home Secretary Sajid Javid urging the government to ensure Assange faces Swedish authorities if they request his extradition.

Corbyn said: "There was a case from Sweden which was dropped in 2017 which I understand is possibly going to be reinstated.

"If it is reinstated then obviously he must answer those questions and demands about the accusations made against him by people in Sweden.

"There can be no hiding place from those accusations."

He also told Sky News: "Mr Corbyn told Sky News: “If there are allegations which Julian Assange needs to answer of sexual issues, sexual attacks that may or may not have taken place in Sweden, then it’s a matter for the courts to decide.

“But, I do think he should answer those questions.

“My objection was to his extradition to the United States because I do believe that WikiLeaks told us the truth about what was actually happening in Afghanistan and in Iraq.”