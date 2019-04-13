Fisher Price baby sleepers are urgently recalled after more than 30 infant deaths

Nearly 5 million Fisher Price baby sleepers are being urgently recalled after at least 30 babies died over a 10 year period.

Anyone who owns a Rock ‘n Play Sleeper is being urged to immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Since the product was launched in 2009 more than 30 infants have died while using the sleeper, some because they’d rolled over while unrestrained, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

On their website, the Commission says that federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by them.

The Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, manufactured in China, was recalled on April 12.

Around 4.7 million were sold in the United States over the last decade at major retailers, priced at $40 to $149.

Customers can contact Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” call 866-812-6518 in the United States from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday for more information.