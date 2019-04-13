Nick Ross: Police had ‘foolish view’ Jill Dando death was linked to Crimewatch

Police investigating the murder of Crimewatch host Jill Dando had a “scattergun approach” and a “foolish view” it was linked to the show, former co-host Nick Ross has claimed.

Miss Dando, then one of the BBC’s highest-profile stars, was shot outside her home in Fulham, west London, nearly 20 years ago.

Mr Ross, who left Crimewatch in 2007 after 23 years, told the Daily Mirror he did not believe Miss Dando was targeted due to her role.