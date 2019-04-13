Parliamentarians urge Government to ensure Assange can be extradited to Sweden

More than 70 Parliamentarians have signed a letter urging the Government to ensure Julian Assange faces Swedish authorities if they request his extradition. Labour and Co-op MP Stella Creasy shared a copy of the note on social media which has been sent to Home Secretary Sajid Javid. WikiLeaks founder Assange, 47, is facing rape and sexual assault allegations in Sweden.

The message, shared on Twitter, reads: “We are writing to request that you do everything you can to champion action that will ensure Julian Assange can be extradited to Sweden in the event Sweden make an extradition request. “This would be so the formal investigation into an allegation of rape can be concluded and, if appropriate, a charge can be made and any trial can take place. “We do not presume guilt, of course, but we believe due process should be followed and the complainant should see justice be done. “We urge you to stand with the victims of sexual violence and seek to ensure the case against Mr Assange can now be properly investigated.” The rape allegation has a limitation period which expires in August 2020, it adds.

Assange had been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for nearly seven years Credit: Rebecca Brown/PA