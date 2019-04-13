Police investigate tunnel incident after Barnsley-Fleetwood match

In the now-deleted tweet, Woodrow, who scored in his teams 4-2 victory over Fleetwood, claimed Barton left Stendel with "blood pouring down his face".

Following the match at Oakwell, Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow tweeted that Barton confronted Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating an incident allegedly involving Fleetwood manager Joey Barton after his team's match against Barnsley.

Footage shown on Sky Sports after the game saw police stopping Barton from driving away from Oakwell.

Neither club fufilled their post-match media duties after the game, which saw Fleetwood have Harry Souttar sent off after 65 minutes with Barnsley leading 2-1.

Barnsley said in a statement: “The club can confirm there was an alleged incident in the tunnel area that took place following the conclusion of today’s match, which South Yorkshire police are currently investigating.

“The club is assisting the police with its enquiries and, as a result, we are not in a position to make any further comment at this time.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are aware of something that has taken place in the tunnel after the game and we are investigating."