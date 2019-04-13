Police open fire after Ukrainian ambassador's vehicle 'deliberately rammed'

Police had to open fire on a car after the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK's vehicle was "deliberately rammed".

The Ukrainian embassy in the UK said the vehicle was targeted at around 9.50am on Saturday, outside the embassy building in Holland Park.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a central London hospital as a precaution. No one from the embassy was injured in the attack.

Natalia Galibarenko, the ambassador, was not at the embassy at the time.

In a statement on their website, the Ukrainian embassy said the vehicle was "deliberately rammed".

The Ukraine embassy said: "The police were called immediately, and the suspect’s vehicle was blocked up. Nevertheless, despite the police actions, the attacker hit the Ambassador’s car again.

"In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator’s vehicle.

"The culprit was apprehended and taken to a police station.

"No one of the Embassy staff were injured. The police are investigating the suspect’s identity and motive for the attack."

A woman who works at a nearby shop said she heard shots fired twice.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said officers arrived "very quick", adding: "I saw many police cars coming."

The vehicle, which a police source said was a Mercedes, appeared to have been backed into the black car.

The black vehicle was heavily scuffed on its right-hand side.

The silver vehicle's rear right indicator was flashing and its boot and driver's door were open.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed armed and unarmed officers were dispatched to the incident, and that a Taser was also used.

Chief Superintendent Andy Walker, from the Met's Specialist Firearms Command, said: "As is standard procedure, an investigation is now ongoing into the discharge of a police firearm during this incident.

"While this takes place, I would like to pay tribute to the officers involved this morning who responded swiftly to this incident and put themselves in harm's way, as they do every day, to keep the people of London safe."

The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.