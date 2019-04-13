Woman detained in Dubai over Facebook post ‘wanted to die’

A mother held in Dubai over Facebook posts in which she called her ex-husband’s new wife a “horse” has said she had given up hope and “wanted to die”.

Laleh Shahravesh, from Richmond, south-west London, returned to Heathrow on Friday morning, according to the Detained in Dubai campaign group that supported her.

She was swiftly reunited with her 14-year-old daughter Paris in an emotional scene at the airport.

Ms Shahravesh, 55, told the Sunday People: “The day before I was told I was free to go I’d given up hope.

“I was suicidal. I felt like I was never going to see my daughter again and sent a message to my sister saying ‘I can’t do this any more’.