Assange should be brought to Australia, says father of WikiLeaks founder

The father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has called on the Australian government to help his son and suggested he could be brought back to his home country. John Shipton, who lives in Melbourne, urged prime minister Scott Morrison to step in following Assange’s arrest in London last week. He told News Corp Australia that Mr Morrison and the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) “should in a nuanced way do something”. He added: “It can be resolved simply to the satisfaction of all. There has been some talk in a meeting between a senator and a senior DFAT official to extradite Julian to Australia.”

John Shipton urged Australian PM Scott Morrison to help his son Credit: AP Photos/Rod McGuirk, File

Mr Morrison has previously said Assange, an Australian citizen, will have consular assistance available to him but will not get “special treatment”. Mr Shipton also expressed shock at the appearance of his son in footage of his removal from London’s Ecuadorian embassy on Thursday.

“I saw him, the way they dragged him down the steps, the coppers – he didn’t look good,” he added. “I’m 74 and I look better than him and he’s 47. It’s such a shock.” In Britain, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Assange should answer questions about sexual assault allegations in Sweden. The comments came after more than 70 Parliamentarians signed a letter to Home Secretary Sajid Javid urging the Government to ensure Assange faces Swedish authorities if they request his extradition. Mr Corbyn told Sky News: “If there are allegations which Julian Assange needs to answer of sexual issues, sexual attacks that may or may not have taken place in Sweden, then it’s a matter for the courts to decide. “But, I do think he should answer those questions. “My objection was to his extradition to the United States because I do believe that WikiLeaks told us the truth about what was actually happening in Afghanistan and in Iraq.”

The letter to the Home Secretary was organised by Labour MP Stella Creasy and stated: “We are writing to request that you do everything you can to champion action that will ensure Julian Assange can be extradited to Sweden in the event Sweden make an extradition request. “This would be so the formal investigation into an allegation of rape can be concluded and, if appropriate, a charge can be made and any trial can take place. “We do not presume guilt, of course, but we believe due process should be followed and the complainant should see justice be done. “We urge you to stand with the victims of sexual violence and seek to ensure the case against Mr Assange can now be properly investigated.” The rape allegation has a limitation period which expires in August 2020, it added.

Assange had been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for nearly seven years Credit: Rebecca Brown/PA