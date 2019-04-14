Dame Joan Collins thanks firefighters after 'terrifying' London flat fire

Dame Joan Collins had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a "terrifying" fire at her flat in London.

Fire crews were called to the actress's building in Belgravia on Saturday afternoon and got the blaze under control.

Dame Joan, 85, has now thanked firefighters and the NHS for their help, and also praised her "hero", her husband Percy Gibson, for tackling the fire.

She said on Twitter: "THANK U from the bottom of my to the marvelous @LondonFire who attended to the terrifying fire yesterday in our flat. #threealarmfire.

"My hero Percy had already doused the flames consuming the entire wall with handheld extinguisher (#donttakethisrisk). #gratitude #firefighters."