David Lammy on 'speaking his own truth' as prime minister as he justifies ERG-Nazi comparison and Comic Relief criticism

"I want to see a prime minister who's come from a housing estate in Sunderland" or "from the 22nd floor of Grenfell Tower," says David Lammy as he contemplates gaining the top job in British politics.
The Labour MP admits being from a "poor background, raised by a single mother" made his route to Parliament harder than most.
Yet, despite being outside Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet, the prominent backbencher holds a position in 2019 where "speaking his own truth" can spark national debate.
Lammy's recent comparison between the hard-right ERG wing of the Tory party and Nazi Germany and, on another occasion, his singling out of TV presenter Stacey Dooley in an attack on Comic Relief "white saviours" made headlines and saw him receive his own share of criticism.
So is our latest fictional PM entering Number 10 with regrets?
"Not at all!" he tells ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand in the latest Acting Prime Minister episode, as he justifies his comments on handling the European Research Group and the importance of challenging the role of charities, even if it's to the detriment of funding.
"I don't mind being the lightning rod sometimes for important points like this," he explains.
While other politicians have played down their career aspirations, Lammy openly admits to dreaming of gaining power - to the point where he has stood with a hairbrush in the mirror practising his speech outside Number 10.
His vision? For "energy" and "verve" to create an "ambitious, optimistic and hopeful" Britain. So how would he achieve it?
- Would change the tax system to create a fairer society for millennials
- Would snub Donald Trump and call the 'biggest grown-up in the room' first
- Would be reluctant to cancel Brexit despite his personal opposition to the process
- Sometimes feels tired of standing up and let down by his fellow MPs
- Would save a role for an education pioneer in his fantasy cabinet - and bring back night schools
- Believes Brunei needs to be "kicked out sharpish" from the Commonwealth
- Admits his love of film could leave the Number 10 staff in a panic
