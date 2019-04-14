David Lammy on 'speaking his own truth' as prime minister as he justifies ERG-Nazi comparison and Comic Relief criticism

"I want to see a prime minister who's come from a housing estate in Sunderland" or "from the 22nd floor of Grenfell Tower," says David Lammy as he contemplates gaining the top job in British politics.

The Labour MP admits being from a "poor background, raised by a single mother" made his route to Parliament harder than most.

Yet, despite being outside Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet, the prominent backbencher holds a position in 2019 where "speaking his own truth" can spark national debate.

Lammy's recent comparison between the hard-right ERG wing of the Tory party and Nazi Germany and, on another occasion, his singling out of TV presenter Stacey Dooley in an attack on Comic Relief "white saviours" made headlines and saw him receive his own share of criticism.

So is our latest fictional PM entering Number 10 with regrets?

"Not at all!" he tells ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand in the latest Acting Prime Minister episode, as he justifies his comments on handling the European Research Group and the importance of challenging the role of charities, even if it's to the detriment of funding.