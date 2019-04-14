Drugs probe launched into 13-year-old's Ystrad Mynach park death

Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy found unconscious in a park are looking into whether illegal drugs played a contributing factor.

Carson Price was found in a park in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales, around a mile from his home in Hengoed on Friday evening.

On Sunday his family released a short statement saying: “Carson was bright and caring, kind and loving, he was a cheeky little boy.

“He was the best big brother and was loved and will be missed by so many.”

Gwent Police also confirmed on Sunday “illegal substances” were being considered as a contributing factor to the boy’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.