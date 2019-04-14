Jeremy Corbyn must commit to second EU vote: SNP

Jeremy Corbyn must stop wasting time and commit to supporting another vote on Brexit, Ian Blackford has said.

The SNP’s Westminster leader said it would be “unforgivable” for Labour to avoid another referendum on EU membership, and he warned against pushing through a Brexit deal that ends freedom of movement and removes single market access.

Earlier this week, the EU granted a further extension to Article 50 and the UK is now set to depart on October 31.

Mr Blackford said: “Talks have been ongoing between both the Tory Government and Labour Party for over a week but not a single compromise has been tabled.