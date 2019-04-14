Lord Falconer says Labour needs to do more to deal with anti-Semitism claims

Labour needs to do more to deal with accusations of anti-Semitism in its ranks, a former Cabinet minister has said.

Lord Falconer made the comments after Labour became embroiled in fresh controversy over the issue.

The ex-lord chancellor, who has been asked by the party leadership to hold an investigation into anti-Semitism, told the BBC: “I think this is a very, very real threat to the party.

“How can you convince people that you are a serious, moral, decent party if you are anti-Semitic?

“How can you claim to be an alternative Government if you are anti-Semitic?

“We have to do something about it.”

The comments came after it was reported party leader Jeremy Corbyn had expressed concern that evidence of anti-Semitism in Labour has been “mislaid or ignored”.

The Labour leader made the comments during a secretly recorded meeting with MP Dame Margaret Hodge, the Sunday Times said.

Mr Corbyn was speaking in February as he outlined his intention to appoint Lord Falconer to review the party’s complaints process, the newspaper said.

The newspaper quoted Mr Corbyn saying: “The point of him (Falconer) is that he will look at the speed of dealing with cases, the administration of them, and the collation of the evidence before it is put before appropriate panels and things.

“Because I was concerned that evidence was either being mislaid, ignored or not used and that there had to be some better system.”