Migrant workers need more support, warn unions

Unions have urged employers and the Scottish Government to do more for migrant workers ahead of Brexit. Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) general secretary Grahame Smith wants improvements to migrants’ working lives in Scotland. Among changes called for are increased wages for all workers in sectors reliant on migrant labour, such as care, hospitality and agriculture. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week wrote an open letter to EU citizens in Scotland, stressing they are “welcome here” and play a “crucial role” in Scotland’s economy. She said her Government will offer support to those who want to stay, and urged them to apply for settled status.

Mr Smith said: “As the STUC’s 122nd annual congress begins this week, we are calling for employers and Scottish Government to step up for migrant workers with the impact of Brexit and a tightening Labour market. “The first step would be for employers to recognise unions and work with us to make the workplace a genuinely welcoming and positive place for all employees.” He said unions have worked to ensure migrant and non-migrant workers are rostered together and offered free language courses.

Grahame Smith said migrant workers should be given more support ahead of Brexit Credit: Danny Lawson/PA