Major incident declared as one dead and 22 injured after Isle of Wight crash between bus and two cars

A major incident was declared on the Isle of Wight following a crash which has left one person dead and 22 others injured.

Hampshire Police confirmed a woman in her 60s died in the crash between a double-decker bus and two cars.

Three others who were travelling in a red Fiat Bravo with the woman were taken to hospital in a "serious condition", the force added.

They continued that the bus driver, a man in his 50s, was also seriously injured in the crash in Forest Road at the junction with Betty Haunt Lane near Newport.

Police added that 10 bus passengers were taken to hospital "as a precaution", as were four people who were in a silver Mini Cooper.

Following the crash which happened at around 12.45pm, a major incident was declared on the island a 1.50pm, with a spokesperson for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust asking people not to attend the accident and emergency department "unless absolutely necessary".

The major incident was stood down shortly before 5pm, but the Trust said the hospital remained in a "critical incident status" to ensure all patients were treated.

Those not airlifted from the scene of the crash were taken to St Mary's Hospital in Newport.

The island's County Press newspaper reported Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service group commander Justin Harden saying one person had died in the crash.

"My thoughts are with the deceased's family, on behalf of everybody here," he told reporters at the scene.

"It has been a significant incident, the like of which we have not seen for some time."