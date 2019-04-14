Pupils ‘have not eaten for two days’ and parents 'too poor' to buy new clothes, teachers say

Some pupils “have not eaten for two days”, teachers have said, as child poverty concerns continue to rise.

Teachers are reporting a “significant increase” in child poverty, including pupils arriving at school after days without eating or with holes in their shoes.

The findings are part of a UK survey of more than 8,000 teachers, school leaders and support staff ahead of the National Education Union’s (NEU) annual conference in Liverpool this week.

More than half of members said their students had experienced hunger (57%) as a result of poverty.

One teacher reported “most of my class arrive at school hungry and thirsty” and another said “some students have mentioned that they have not had any food for two days, some come without having breakfast and with no dinner money but are not on free school meals”.