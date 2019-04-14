Ukip candidate's rape tweet to Labour MP Jess Phillips was ‘satire’, claims Gerard Batten

Ukip leader Gerard Batten has described a candidate’s rape tweet to MP Jess Phillips as “satire”, and defended his own belief that Islam is a “death cult”.

Appearing on The Andrew Marr Show, Mr Batten was pressed about a tweet sent by Carl Benjamin - who was announced as an MEP candidate for Ukip in the South West this week - to Ms Phillips in 2016 in which he said "I wouldn't even rape you".

Mr Batten defended the tweet, saying: "I think this was satire.”

Describing the candidate as “a classical liberal”, Mr Batten said: “I don’t know the exact context of that and I certainly don’t condone any remarks like that but he is not a bad person as he’s being portrayed.

“He is a proponent of free speech.

"The context that he said it was satire against the people he was saying it about.

"He wasn’t actually making a literal statement.”

After receiving the tweet, Ms Phillips later said she received in excess of 600 rape threats in a night.

Responding to the Sunday morning television programme, Ms Phillips said she had not even watched it