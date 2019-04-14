Shooting at Australia nightclub leaves one person dead

Police are investigating and appealing for anyone with video footage or information to come forward.

They believe several people were shot outside the two-story Love Machine club early Sunday but have made no arrests so far.

Four people were taken to a hospital, two of whom in critical condition. Police later confirmed that one man, 37 years old, had died.

They are investigating whether a black Porsche SUV seen leaving the area is related to the shooting. The car was later found burnt out.