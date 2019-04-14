'World's largest plane' completes first flight in California

The world's largest aeroplane, which has a wingspan almost as long as a football pitch, has completed its first ever flight.

The twin-fuselage six-engine Stratolaunch, which has a wingspan of 117m (384ft), flew for two hours over the Mojave Desert in California, reaching a top speed of 189mph.

The jet hit altitudes of up to 17,000 feet and landed safely back at the Mojave Air and Space Port.