Tiger Woods wins Masters for first major title in 11 years

Tiger Woods came through an eventful final few days to win the Masters. Credit: AP

Tiger Woods held his nerve on a wonderfully chaotic final day at Augusta National to win his 15th major title, and a first in 11 years, in the 83rd Masters. Amid a dizzying series of twists and turns, Woods carded a closing 70 to finish 13 under par, one shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka, the reigning US Open and US PGA champion. It is the first time Woods has won a major when trailing after 54 holes and comes 3,954 days since he beat Rocco Mediate in a play-off for the 2008 US Open, despite a double stress fracture and knee injury which prompted season-ending surgery. And it is just two years since he told Jack Nicklaus "I'm done" during the Champions Dinner at Augusta National, after which he flew straight to London to see the consultant who recommended he undergo what proved to be career-saving spinal fusion surgery.

'My dad was here in '97 and now I'm the dad with two kids there'

"It's overwhelming because of what has transpired," Woods admitted. "Last year I was just lucky to be playing again, the previous dinner I was really struggling, missed a couple of years of this great tournament and to now be the champion... it's unreal for me to experience this. "I couldn't be more happy and excited, I'm kind of at a loss for words. To have my kids there, it's come full circle. My dad was here in '97 and now I'm the dad with two kids there." Woods embraced his son Charlie, daughter Sam and mother Kultida behind the 18th green and added: "My little boy Charlie, that embrace is just special. "Sam lost a State soccer tournament yesterday so I convinced her to come up and watch the Masters and luckily I was able to win."

How the historic day unfolded

Overnight leader Francesco Molinari was two clear with seven to play but dumped his tee shot on the 12th into Rae's Creek and also double-bogeyed the 15th. The Open champion had to settle for a tie for fifth with Tony Finau, Webb Simpson and Jason Day. With thunderstorms forecast to hit the course in mid-afternoon, tournament officials took the unprecedented decision to move the tee times forward by several hours, with players sent out in groups of three from both the first and 10th tees. Molinari began the day with a two-shot lead over Woods and Finau and found himself three clear after six straight pars, but Woods closed the gap to a single shot with the aid of back-to-back birdies to set up a thrilling finale.