Tory leadership rules could be changed, grandees say

Tory grandees have raised the possibility of a change in the rules governing challenges to the party leader.

Under the current system a move against the leader can only be brought once in a twelve-month period.

Theresa May saw off a bid to oust her last December, and so would not expect to face the risk of another possible attempt to topple her until the end of the year.

However, two former chairmen the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs said rules could be changed.