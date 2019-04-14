UK Weather Forecast: Nippy but dry for many

Today:

Most areas dry with sunny spells, although chilly. Isolated showers possible in eastern areas, mainly near the coast. Cloudier and windy in the west with outbreaks of rain at times in Cornwall and perhaps western parts of Northern Ireland.

Tonight:

Chilly with clear spells and a fairly widespread frost. Showers confined to North Sea coasts. Thicker cloud and possible outbreaks of rain across the far southwest of England and Wales.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: