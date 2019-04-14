- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise this week
Monday:
Dry with hazy sunshine for many. Cloudier in the northeast with occasional showers. Further rain in the west with some locally heavy rain in the southwest at times. Less cold.
Showery rain moves east and eases on Tuesday. Then mainly dry with sunny spells and overnight mist and fog patches, a few showers in the southeast on Wednesday. Becoming warm.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest. national forecast: