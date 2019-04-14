Use Brexit delay wisely and drop red lines, Theresa May urged

Theresa May is facing calls to open up talks about leaving the European Union to ministers from Holyrood and Cardiff in a bid to help break the Brexit impasse.

Scottish Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell made the plea shortly after Mrs May was granted more time by Europe to reach agreement over Britain’s future relationship with the EU.

The Prime Minister now has until October 31 to find a way forward, and Mr Russell stressed she must “use this extra time wisely”.

He said “all parties and all devolved governments” should be invited to the negotiating table.

He urged Mrs May to “drop her red lines”, which have seen her insist the UK’s departure from the EU will also see it leave both the single market and the customs union.

The Scottish Government has repeatedly made the case for Britain to remain part of these arrangements, arguing this will help mitigate the economic impact of Brexit.