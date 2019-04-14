Vitamin D deficiency linked to increased susceptibility to MS

Vitamin D can “dramatically” affect the immune system and could make people less susceptible to diseases such as multiple sclerosis, scientists have discovered.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh say their study has shed light on how vitamin D deficiency may influence the risk of autoimmune diseases.

The body produces vitamin D in response to sunlight and the scientists investigated how it affects a mechanism in the immune system – dendritic cells’ ability to activate T cells.

In healthy people, T cells play a crucial role in helping fight infection, but in people with autoimmune diseases, they can start to attack the body’s own tissues.