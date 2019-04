Most areas of the UK will be dry with sunny spells on Sunday.

Isolated showers are possible in eastern parts, with these being mainly around coastal areas.

It will be cloudier and windy in the west with outbreaks of rain at times in Cornwall and perhaps western parts of Northern Ireland too later.

It will be a chilly day across the UK, especially when exposed to the wind, there will be a high of 11 Celsius (52F).