Campaigners demand new laws to ensure right to food

In a report submitted to the Scottish Government’s public consultation on proposals to make Scotland a good food nation, the commission highlighted that the right to food is enshrined in international human rights law.

It argues such a move would help protect against food insecurity and tackle health inequalities.

The commission said this right – which involves food being accessible, adequate and available for everyone – is not being realised across Scotland.

Food insecurity is “unacceptably high”, the report said, with more than 480,500 food parcels being handed out by food banks between April 2017 and September 2018.

It continues: “Health inequalities are persistent with many people, including children, unable to afford or access a healthy and nutritious diet.”

The commission spoke to people experiencing food poverty in Scotland before making its submission, including a mother who lives with her one-year-old son in a rural area.

She said: “My universal credit was delayed and I had 85p left in my bank account.

“I had run out of nappies and wipes and was worried I would have no money for milk or food for my son if it did not come through.

“I had a food parcel delivered recently and I think I’ll need another this week.

“To reach a low-cost supermarket is a three-mile walk, making it a six-mile round trip on foot with my baby in a buggy.

“To get the bus would cost me £5, which would take a significant chunk out of my weekly food budget.”