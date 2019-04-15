Climate change activists block parts of central London in environmental protest

Campaign group Extinction Rebellion are blocking five locations across the capital. Credit: PA

Environmental protesters have blocked some of London’s busiest roads in a bid to bring the capital to a standstill. Activists are targeting five central locations as they demand the Government declare a climate emergency. The first human roadblock closed Waterloo Bridge to traffic in both directions on Monday morning before protesters descended onto the roads near Oxford Street and Marble Arch. Some demonstrations have even turned violent as protesters smashed windows and vandalised doors at the headquarters of oil giant Shell in Lambeth, south-west London.

Some protesters smashed windows as they vandalised the London headquarters of oil giant Shell. Credit: PA

Hundreds of people gathered outside Oxford Circus Tube station around a bright pink boat, where some used makeshift devices to lock their arms together. In Parliament Square, others unfurled banners, held up placards and waved flags as speakers took to the stage.

Campaign group Extinction Rebellion is expecting thousands to join the peaceful protests, which could last for weeks, as they demand the Government takes urgent action on climate change and wildlife declines. While organisers encouraged people to set up camp in Hyde Park overnight into Monday, they were warned they could be breaking the law by doing so is an offence under Royal Parks legislation.

Demonstrators during a Extinction Rebellion protest in Oxford Circus in London. Credit: PA

A spokeswoman for The Royal Parks said Extinction Rebellion had not asked for permission to begin the protest in the park and that camping is not allowed. But police said no arrests had been made by midday on Monday after earlier explaining their operational response to camping "would be dependent on what if any other issues might be ongoing at the time".

There were colourful protests in Parliament Square. Credit: PA

Organisers have warned activists they could face arrest for blocking traffic and Transport for London said travellers face disruption and delays. Campaigners have said there will be protesters in at least 80 cities in more than 33 countries holding demonstrations on environmental issues.