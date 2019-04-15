Congresswoman Ilhan Omar claims she has seen an ‘increase in direct threats' on her life since Donald Trump tweet

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar claims she has received more death threats since Trump retweet Credit: J Scott Applewhite/AP

One of the first ever Muslim members of the US Congress claims she has faced an "increase in direct death threats" following a tweet by President Donald Trump. Ilhan Omar has said she is now the target of a hate campaign after Mr Trump retweeted a video that shows her talking to a US-Muslim group about the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 in which she said "some people did something". Mr Trump captioned his tweet with: “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!” Neither Mr Trump’s tweet nor the video include Ms Omar’s full quote or the context of her comments, which were about Muslims feeling that their civil liberties had eroded after the attacks. “This is endangering lives,” she said, accusing Mr Trump of stoking right-wing extremism. Referring to the abuse she has suffered, Ms Omar pleaded: “It has to stop.”

Ms Omar's announcement comes after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a security review has taken place to ''safeguard" the lawyer who is a Minnesota Representative. Ms Pelosi also called upon Mr Trump to take down the video. She issued a statement while travelling through London in which she said: “The president’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger.'' She added: “President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video.” Soon after the video disappeared as a pinned tweet at the top of the President's Twitter feed, but it was not deleted.

Donald Trump is accused of inciting hatred against Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar Credit: PA

Ms Pelosi is among a number of Democrats who have criticised Mr Trump over the tweet, with some accusing him of trying to incite violence against the Muslim politician. An upstate New York man was recently charged with making death threats against her. However White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended Mr Trump, saying the President has a duty to highlight Ms Omar’s history of making comments that others deem anti-Semitic or otherwise offensive and that he wished no “ill will” upon the first-term politician. But Ms Omar said that since Mr Trump retweeted the video on Friday night, she has received many threats on her life that referred or replied to the posted video. “Violent crimes and other acts of hate by right-wing extremists and white nationalists are on the rise in this country and around the world,” she said. “We can no longer ignore that they are being encouraged by the occupant of the highest office in the land.” She said: “We are all Americans.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a security review has taken place to protect Ilhan Omar Credit: AP

The video in Mr Trump’s tweet included a snippet from a recent speech Ms Omar gave to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, in which when speaking about the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre, she said “some people did something”. The clip from the speech was spliced into news footage of the hijacked planes hitting the Twin Towers. Critics accuse Ms Omar of being flippant in describing the perpetrators of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. She later sought to defend herself by tweeting a quote from George W Bush, in which the Republican president referred to the attackers as “people” just days after 9/11.

Critics accuse Ms Omar of being flippant in describing the perpetrators of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Credit: AP