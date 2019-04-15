Death of rare 90-year-old turtle after artificial insemination procedure leaves three remaining in the world

The only known female member of one of the world’s rarest turtle species has died at a zoo in southern China following an artificial insemination procedure.

The 90-year-old animal was one of four Yangtze giant softshell turtles known to be remaining in the world.

The Suzhou zoo, where the female turtle lived, also houses a male Yangtze giant softshell turtle.

The other two live in Vietnam, but their genders are unknown.

The turtle died on Saturday afternoon, the Suzhou city government said in a statement, citing the zoo.