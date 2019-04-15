Discovery could prevent stents failing in heart disease patients

Heart stent failures could be prevented thanks to a discovery by scientists at Heriot-Watt University. Thousands of people across the UK have stents permanently inserted to expand their arteries and to keep blood flowing, treating the underlying cause of coronary heart disease (CHD). However, approximately 5% of patients suffer damage and inflammation to the artery walls, leading to failure of the stent and annual readmittance to hospital. Dr Stephen Yarwood, a biochemist from Heriot-Watt’s Institute of Biological Chemistry, Biophysics and Bioengineering, has identified a molecule to tackle the inflammation.

The research, funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and the Scottish University Life Science Association (SULSA), should help towards reducing the number of stents rejected by patients’ bodies and the associated costs to the NHS. Dr Yarwood said: “Our mission is to find new formulations for stents that make inflammation, and failure of the stent, much less likely. “We knew that an enzyme called EPAC1, which sits in the cells of blood vessels, turns off inflammatory signals, like a molecular switch. “We tested thousands of chemicals that had potential as good starting points for drug discovery projects but with no currently-known use. We found that a molecule called I942 can regulate EPAC1’s activity. “Now we know that this molecule can prevent or reduce inflammation, our next task is to make it more effective by modifying its structure. “It’s like a key – we know it fits in the lock, now we have to change its shape so that we can unlock the door.”

