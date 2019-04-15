Environmental activists aiming to bring London to standstill

Environmental protesters have threatened to bring London to a standstill as they attempt to disrupt some of the capital’s busiest areas and force the Government to declare a climate emergency. Activists have pledged to block five central locations including Parliament Square in a non-violent act of resistance and rebellion that campaigners say could go on for weeks. Thousands of people will converge on Marble Arch, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge, Piccadilly Circus, as well as near Parliament, peacefully blocking traffic and creating a “festival” of action including people’s assemblies, performances, talks, workshops and food, campaign group Extinction Rebellion said.

The movement, which is demanding the Government takes urgent action on climate change and wildlife declines, has received support from actress and activist Dame Emma Thompson and former archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams. Speaking at a meditation on the eve of the protests Dr Williams said humans had declared war on nature. He said: “We are here tonight to declare that we do not wish to be at war. We wish to make peace with ourselves by making peace with our neighbour Earth and with our God.” Thompson has previously said of the demonstrations: “It is time to stand up and save our home.”

Protesters aim to cause disruption in central London as part of Extinction Rebellion demonstrations Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA