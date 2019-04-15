Facebook ‘likes’ may get shut down for British children under safety plans

Facebook and other social media companies may have to turn off the like function for British children under proposed guidelines to ensure their safety online.

Techniques that “nudge” users to follow the tech firms’ desired outcome should not be used to keep under 18s online longer, according to the planned code touted as the first of its kind.

The Information Commissioner’s Office gives examples of these tactics, which can help firms harvest more data, as the “likes” used by Facebook and Instagram as well as Snapchat’s “streaks”.

The code, which begins its consultation process on Monday and is hailed as an international benchmark, suggests 16 standards that online services must meet.