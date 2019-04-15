Jeremy Hunt attempts to explain Brexit to Japanese students in less than 90 seconds

Jeremy Hunt has delivered a whistle-stop explanation of Brexit to Japanese students during a visit to a high school in Tokyo.

The foreign secretary's visit to Tokyo Metropolitan Hibiya High School comes ahead of his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Addressing a classroom of students in front of a blackboard with his sleeves rolled up, Mr Hunt attempted to describe Britain's changing role.

"Many countries in the EU, their vision for the EU is they would like one day Europe to become one country like the United States of America and they think that Europe will become stronger that way," Mr Hunt said.

"But Britain has a different vision of our own history, we always want to remain totally independent."