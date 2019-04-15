Live: Fire rips through Notre Dame Cathedral

Firefighters are battling a devastating blaze at the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron said the fire was a national emergency. Here’s the latest from Paris: 11.25pm Britain’s newspapers are tweeting their front pages, with startling images of the fire capturing the headlines.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

11pm President Emmanuel Macron praised the “courage” and “great professionalism” of firefighters. Announcing the launch of a fundraising campaign to restore Notre Dame, he said: “The worst has been avoided although the battle is not yet totally won.” 10.50pm

Firefighters spray water onto the facade of Notre Dame cathedral to stop the spread of fire Credit: Michel Euler/AP

Notre Dame with the Eiffel Tower in the background Credit: Christophe Ena/AP

10.35pm Speaking after visiting the scene of the fire, French President Emmanuel Macron said the blaze was a “terrible tragedy”. He said a fund would be launched on Tuesday to raise money for repairs, adding: “We will rebuild.” 10.31pm Prosecutors later said they have ruled out arson for now, and do not believe the fire was terror-related. They said police will conduct an investigation into “involuntary destruction caused by fire”. 10.30pm

Credit: PA Graphics

10.22pm Fire commander Jean-Claude Gallet confirmed one firefighter was injured while tackling the blaze. Mr Gallet said two thirds of Notre Dame’s roofing “has been ravaged”. He said fire crews will keep working overnight to cool down the structure. 10.20pm Paris prosecutors have said preliminary investigations indicate the fire was started accidentally. 10.10pm The Mayor of Paris said people who live near Notre Dame have been evacuated in case of a collapse. But Anne Hidalgo said firefighters were optimistic they could keep the famous towers from going up in flames. Ms Hildalgo said the significant collection of artworks and holy objects kept inside the church had been recovered. 10.08pm

Firefighters were optimistic over saving the historic landmark Credit: Christophe Ena/AP

10.06pm The Paris fire chief said the structure of Notre Dame has been saved, and the fire was stopped from spreading to the northern belfry. 10pm Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has said firefighters are optimistic they can salvage Notre Dame’s main towers from flames. 9.49pm The Louvre Museum has described the blaze as “a tragedy for World Heritage”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Efforts to tackle the blaze continue into the night Credit: Francois Mori/AP

9.37pm Parisians gathered to pray and sing hymns outside the church of Saint Julien Les Pauvres across the river from Notre Dame.

Credit: Christophe Ena/AP

9.31pm Video: What we know so far



9.27pm An official from France’s Interior Ministry has said 400 firefighters are at the scene of the fire. Laurent Nunez said the fire is not limited to a certain area and may continue to expand. He added the cause of fire remains unknown. 9.20pm Donald Trump: Notre Dame blaze a terrible sight to behold



Notre Dame’s famous towers engulfed in smoke Credit: Thibault Camus/AP

9.07pm The Vatican has issued a statement, saying: “The Holy See has seen with shock and sadness the news of the terrible fire that has devastated the Cathedral of Notre Dame, symbol of Christianity in France and in the world.” The statement said the Vatican is praying for firefighters “and those who are doing everything possible to confront this dramatic situation”. It also expressed “our closeness to French Catholics and the population of Paris, and we assure our prayers for firefighters”. 9.05pm The fire chief in Paris has said it is unclear if city firefighters will be able to keep the blaze from spreading and causing more destruction. Jean-Claude Gallet said firefighters are “not sure we are capable of stopping the spreading” to Notre Dame’s second tower and belfry. He said: “If it collapses, you can imagine how important the damage will be.” 8.56pm

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Credit: PA Graphics

Hundreds gathered near the scene as the landmark burned Credit: Thibault Camus/AP{

8.53pm Watch: Politicians around the world react to the blaze



8.51pm An official at France’s Interior Ministry has warned firefighters may not be able to save Notre Dame. 8.46pm

Firefighters close in on the blaze Credit: Francois Mori/AP

Crowds were kept at a safe distance Credit: Michel Euler/AP

8.40pm Prime Minister Theresa May offered her support.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral Credit: Francois Mori/AP

8.35pm Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she wishes France strength “as they grieve and rebuild”. “My heart goes out to Paris,” she tweeted. “Notre Dame is a symbol of our ability as human beings to unite for a higher purpose — to build breathtaking spaces for worship that no one person could have built on their own. “I wish France strength and shared purpose as they grieve and rebuild.” 8.30pm The fire that destroyed the spire of Notre Dame has spread to one of the church’s landmark rectangular towers. Paris police say firefighters have moved inside the cathedral. 8.25pm British church Westminster Abbey has said it is “devastated for our friends” at Notre Dame.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

8.20pm French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived at the scene of the fire and is meeting police officials. 8.15pm

Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame Cathedral Credit: Michel Euler/AP

8.05pm French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a televised speech to the nation because of the stunning blaze and was going to the cathedral himself. He said: “Our Lady of Paris in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I’m sad tonight to see this part of us burn.” 7.55pm French writer and historian Camille Pascal said the massive fire at Notre Dame has caused “the destruction of invaluable heritage” and “we can be only horrified by what we see”. 7.45pm

Hundreds gathered on the banks of the Seine Credit: Thibault Camus/AP

7.30pm First responders are trying to salvage the art and other priceless pieces stored in the cathedral. A spokesman said the entire wooden interior of the Notre Dame is burning and is likely to be destroyed. 7.20pm

Notre Dame’s spire has collapsed Credit: Thibault Camus/AP