NHS rolls out digital portal for care home vacancies to cut delays

A digital portal which helps NHS hospitals find care home places for patients is to be rolled out across England in a bid to cut unnecessary delays. The Capacity Tracker provides a “shop window” for vacancies, saving staff the time they would normally spend phoning around to check availability. The tool, which can be accessed on any device, is to be made available to all hospitals, care homes and councils in the country following successful pilots, NHS England said.

The Capacity Tracker portal can be accessed on any device Credit: NHS England/ PA

More than 6,250 care homes in Devon, Berkshire and northern England have already signed up to the system, and thousands more are now expected to join them. Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: “One of the central ambitions of the NHS Long Term Plan is to better support people to age well, and that means joining up different services locally to better meet people’s needs. “By using this technology to work together more closely, hospitals, local authorities and care homes can ensure that people get the right care in the right place at the right time, and aren’t left waiting in hospital unnecessarily.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.