Notre-Dame Cathedral fire: Iconic building in flames

France's iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral is engulfed by flames as firefighters clear the area around one of Paris' most visited buildings.

Paris fire service said the fire is "potentially linked" to a $6.8 million renovation on the spire, while one Twitter user claimed the fire "seems to have started on the scaffolding".

It is unclear whether anyone has been hurt.

Dozens of images showing smoke bellowing from the cathedral have been shared on Twitter, with one showing flames shooting from the medieval church's spire.

The fire service said an emergency operation was underway but a Twitter user claimed the building had been "on fire for about 20 mins now...and the fire department cannot get close enough to fight it".

"A terrible fire is underway at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris," mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.