- ITV Report
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire: Iconic building in flames
France's iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral is engulfed by flames as firefighters clear the area around one of Paris' most visited buildings.
Paris fire service said the fire is "potentially linked" to a $6.8 million renovation on the spire, while one Twitter user claimed the fire "seems to have started on the scaffolding".
It is unclear whether anyone has been hurt.
Dozens of images showing smoke bellowing from the cathedral have been shared on Twitter, with one showing flames shooting from the medieval church's spire.
The fire service said an emergency operation was underway but a Twitter user claimed the building had been "on fire for about 20 mins now...and the fire department cannot get close enough to fight it".
"A terrible fire is underway at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris," mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.
She urged residents of the French capital to stay away from the security perimeter around the Gothic-style church, adding how city officials are in touch with Roman Catholic diocese in Paris.
One video posted on social media showed huge plumes of smoke casting a shadow over Paris while another video showed flames coming from the church's spire.
President Emmanuel Macron postponed a televised speech to the nation because of the stunning blaze.
Macron’s pre-recorded speech was set to be aired Monday evening, to lay out his long-awaited answers to the yellow vest crisis that has rocked the country since last November.
Luke Baker, Reuters bureau chief in Paris, described the fire as "terrible and a hideous blow to the symbolic heart of the city".
Paris police urged people to "avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles".
The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century and is famous for featuring in Victor Hugo’s classic novel the Hunchback of Notre-Dame, attracts millions of tourists every year.